Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574,566 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 64,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.38% of CRH worth $238,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CRH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.58.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

