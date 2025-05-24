Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274,594 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,335,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.6% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.65% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,803,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank of Canada from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $128.21 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.44 and a twelve month high of $128.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

