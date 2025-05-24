Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,142,391 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 9,233,885 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 5.05% of CAE worth $409,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CAE from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

