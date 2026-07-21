Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,293 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,464 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Medpace worth $125,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $547.00 price target (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $469.50.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Down 1.8%

Medpace stock opened at $527.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.70 and a 52 week high of $628.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $480.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here