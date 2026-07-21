Madison Asset Management LLC Has $28.71 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,343 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,707 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $203.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $252.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

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TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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