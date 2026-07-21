Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average is $266.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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