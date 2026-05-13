Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,101,861 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,841 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,101,861 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amphenol worth $181,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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