Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 38,285 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,071 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 38,285 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. The company has a market capitalization of $537.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.11.

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Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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