Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $398.11 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 223,150 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $398,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $425.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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