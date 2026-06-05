Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $45.84 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 732.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,710 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 77,176 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,991,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,010,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9%

SPGI stock opened at $419.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.18 and a 200-day moving average of $461.64. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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