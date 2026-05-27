Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 14,536 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,171.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,522,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,486,726,000 after buying an additional 23,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 907.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,490,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,921,180,000 after buying an additional 18,456,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $369.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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