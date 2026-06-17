Mangrove Partners IM LLC Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,887 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WMT opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $963.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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