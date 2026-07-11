Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,599 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 330,977 shares during the period. Rollins makes up about 1.1% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rollins worth $80,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,586,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.Rollins's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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