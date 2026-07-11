Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Rollins logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Manning & Napier Advisors increased its Rollins stake by 28.2% in the first quarter, buying 330,977 more shares and bringing its total to 1.51 million shares worth about $80.5 million.
  • Rollins reported Q1 earnings of $0.24 per share, matching expectations, while revenue of $906.4 million topped estimates and rose 10.2% year over year.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 per share, and analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $62.71.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rollins.

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,599 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 330,977 shares during the period. Rollins makes up about 1.1% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rollins worth $80,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,586,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.Rollins's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rollins Right Now?

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines