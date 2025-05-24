Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC - Free Report) TSE: MFC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 230,105 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.43% of Manulife Financial worth $755,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3194 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.87%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

