Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Stake Boosted by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC - Free Report) TSE: MFC by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16,609.6% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,407 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 211.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company's stock.

MFC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Manulife Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

