Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 265,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Maplelane Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises 0.7% of Maplelane Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 494,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $158,669,000.

Entegris Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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