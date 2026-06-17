Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 109,986 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,724 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 109,986 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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