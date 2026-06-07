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Marble Wealth LLC Invests $14.98 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Marble Wealth LLC opened a new Broadcom position in Q4, buying 43,282 shares valued at about $14.98 million. The stake makes AVGO its 13th-largest holding and about 2.1% of its portfolio.
  • Broadcom continues to draw strong institutional and analyst interest, with 76.43% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutions. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average price target of $490.13.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $2.44 EPS and $22.19 billion in revenue, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share. Despite the solid results, the stock was down about 7.9% amid investor concern that its AI outlook did not exceed expectations enough.
  • Five stocks we like better than Broadcom.

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $14,980,000. Broadcom comprises 2.1% of Marble Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $385.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $396.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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