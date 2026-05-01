Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $417.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.94 and a 1 year high of $429.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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