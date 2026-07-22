Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $954.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here