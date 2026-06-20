Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $107,792,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 6.3% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,000.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.01. The firm has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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