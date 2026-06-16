Mariner LLC Has $81.55 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $81,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,190. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

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