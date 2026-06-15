Mariner LLC Purchases 135,746 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,363 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 135,746 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $222,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $127.99 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

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Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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