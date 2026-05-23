Markel Group Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Lamar Advertising worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $153.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $113.05 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is 118.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report).

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