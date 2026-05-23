Markel Group Inc. Buys 15,250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 271.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE and OKX announced plans to launch perpetual futures tied to ICE Brent Crude and WTI Crude benchmarks, extending ICE’s oil pricing products into a 24/7 crypto derivatives venue and potentially increasing the reach of its commodities franchise. ICE Brent and ICE WTI Perpetual Futures to Launch on OKX

ICE and OKX announced plans to launch perpetual futures tied to ICE Brent Crude and WTI Crude benchmarks, extending ICE’s oil pricing products into a 24/7 crypto derivatives venue and potentially increasing the reach of its commodities franchise. Positive Sentiment: ICE said it launched its first futures contracts based on battery materials, signaling continued product expansion beyond its traditional financial and energy offerings. Intercontinental Exchange: ICE Launches its first Futures Contracts Based on Battery Materials

ICE said it launched its first futures contracts based on battery materials, signaling continued product expansion beyond its traditional financial and energy offerings. Positive Sentiment: ICE highlighted record all-contract open interest in its financials complex, which suggests strong trading activity and healthy demand for its market infrastructure products. Intercontinental Exchange: ICE Financials Complex Helps Drive Record All Contract Open Interest at ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $740,502.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,805,322. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,332 shares of company stock worth $1,794,334. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:ICE opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.17 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.Intercontinental Exchange's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $194.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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