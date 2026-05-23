Markel Group Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,800 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $448.55 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $480.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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