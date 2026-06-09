Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 6,236 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,457 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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