Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 196.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,525,906 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $740,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7%

ABT stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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