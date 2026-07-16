Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in IQVIA by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $15,724,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,707 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,791.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,618 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146,444 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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IQVIA Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.14. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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