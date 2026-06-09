Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,788 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,735 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:UNP opened at $268.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here