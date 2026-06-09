Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 7,418 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,057 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Stryker were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE SYK opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $317.81 and its 200-day moving average is $345.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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