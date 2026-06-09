Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 8,841 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6%

BDX opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.64.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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