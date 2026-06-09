Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 129,354 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,137,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $823.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.14 and a 1-year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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