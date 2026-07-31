Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,483 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.59.

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Marriott International Trading Down 1.5%

MAR opened at $375.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $379.44 and its 200-day moving average is $354.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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