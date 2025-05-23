Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,714 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $229.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.77 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $241.93.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

