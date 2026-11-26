Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,707,246 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $56,629,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of International Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its stake in International Paper by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 7,230 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of International Paper by 34.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Paper from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. International Paper's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is -28.20%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper is a global producer of fiber-based packaging and pulp products. Its packaging offerings include containerboard and corrugated packaging used to protect and transport goods, while its pulp products serve a range of consumer and industrial applications. The company traces its origins to 1898, when several U.S. paper manufacturers combined to form International Paper. Over time, it has evolved through acquisitions and changes to its business, with a focus on renewable, fiber-based materials and packaging solutions.

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