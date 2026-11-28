Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,273 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,855 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $628,223,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 911,489 shares of the company's stock worth $479,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 97.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 401,082 shares of the company's stock worth $211,146,000 after buying an additional 197,808 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, insider Jonathan Mazelsky sold 25,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.19, for a total transaction of $17,678,196.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,803 shares in the company, valued at $58,929,431.57. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 8,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.59, for a total transaction of $6,132,582.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,501.71. This represents a 55.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,428 shares of company stock worth $28,567,934. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. BTIG Research dropped coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $805.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $627.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $717.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $721.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $595.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.61 and a 12 month high of $757.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 71.04%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops and provides diagnostic, information technology and related products and services, primarily for the veterinary market. Its offerings include in-clinic diagnostic analyzers and tests, reference laboratory services, and software that helps veterinary practices manage clinical and business operations. The company also provides diagnostic products for livestock and poultry health, as well as water testing solutions used to monitor water quality. IDEXX serves customers around the world through its international operations and distribution network.

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