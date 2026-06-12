Marsico Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,729 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $97,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citigroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,082,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,946 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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