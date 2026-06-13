Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,653 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in McDonald's were worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Price Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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