Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL is Hartline Investment Corp's 9th Largest Position

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,102 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 39,741 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hartline Investment Corp's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $198.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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