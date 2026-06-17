Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 359.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,397 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,032 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline.

The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares.

Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally.

Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech-sector weakness and afternoon selling in semiconductor names may be adding some pressure, even as Marvell-specific sentiment remains constructive.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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