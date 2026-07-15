Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 30,390 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,654 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.10% of Exelon worth $47,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 286,403 shares of the company's stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,111 shares of the company's stock worth $61,133,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Exelon Trading Down 0.4%

Exelon stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

See Also

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