Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 14.0% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP's holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,717 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $498.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $480.50 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

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Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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