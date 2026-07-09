Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,498 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,324,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $497,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE MA opened at $519.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $459.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $499.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.78.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its Click to Pay offering with stc pay Bahrain , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. stc pay Bahrain adds Mastercard Click to Pay for online checkout

Mastercard expanded its offering with , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on MA : TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Mastercard price target changes

Analysts remain constructive on : and both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard said it will release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard said it will , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: An insider disclosed a small pre-planned sale of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. SEC insider filing

An insider disclosed a of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the payments sector highlighted regulatory fee pressure, stablecoin competition, and alternative payment rails, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard and other legacy card networks. Mastercard stock reference

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

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