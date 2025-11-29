Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Holdings Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $347,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,062,509,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $559.06 and its 200-day moving average is $568.29. The company has a market cap of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

