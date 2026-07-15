MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 13,612 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,612 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $938.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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