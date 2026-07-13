Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 4.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $979.30 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $923.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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