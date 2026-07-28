Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,020 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $728,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,721 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 486,842 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $31,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 691.3% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,874 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $56,250,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.08.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Further Reading

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