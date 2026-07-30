Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 188,377 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, Director Jimena Almendares sold 40,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,363,384.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,258.97. This trade represents a 52.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $63,165,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,027,703 shares in the company, valued at $315,392,305.80. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.25.

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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