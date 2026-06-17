Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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